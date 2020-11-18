Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Wed, Nov 18, 2020

Event recap | Data, security, and the global food system

Event Recap by GeoTech Center

Related Experts: David Bray, PhD, Molly Jahn, PhD,

Climate Change & Climate Action Digital Policy Resilience & Society Technology & Innovation

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

Public investment in agriculture research and development has declined in the United States in the past decade despite major challenges such as climate change increasingly damaging the food system. Food insecurity not only weakens the United States internally, but also increases economic and political instability across the world, posing an additional threat to US national security. It is imperative that innovation in agriculture remains a priority, and a new infusion of interest in the agriculture sector spurred by the technology and data sector can accomplish this. On Wednesday, November 18, at 12:00 p.m. EST, a panel of experts discussed what the tech industry can bring to modern agriculture as part of the Center’s weekly GeoTech Hour programming.

Speakers

David Bray, PhD
DirectorGeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Molly Jahn, PhD
Professor, Department of Agronomy
University of Wisconsin-Madison

Erin Fitzgerald
CEO
US Farmers and Ranchers in Action

Hosted by

Bob Woodruff
Correspondent
ABC News

Previous episode

Wed, Nov 4, 2020

Event recap | The global impacts of democratized tech and remote work

This episode of the GeoTech Hour, which takes place every Wednesday from 12:00 – 1:00 pm Eastern, will highlight the democratization of technologies and what it means for entrepreneurs and investors. This discussion addresses how more remote work affects communities, organizations, nations, and the planet and identifies the action steps to ensure these two trends are forces for good in the world.

Event Recap by GeoTech Center

Digital Policy Entrepreneurship

More about the GeoTech Center and Commission

Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.

Learn more