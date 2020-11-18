Event recap | Data, security, and the global food system
Event description
Public investment in agriculture research and development has declined in the United States in the past decade despite major challenges such as climate change increasingly damaging the food system. Food insecurity not only weakens the United States internally, but also increases economic and political instability across the world, posing an additional threat to US national security. It is imperative that innovation in agriculture remains a priority, and a new infusion of interest in the agriculture sector spurred by the technology and data sector can accomplish this. On Wednesday, November 18, at 12:00 p.m. EST, a panel of experts discussed what the tech industry can bring to modern agriculture as part of the Center’s weekly GeoTech Hour programming.
Speakers
David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Molly Jahn, PhD
Professor, Department of Agronomy
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Erin Fitzgerald
CEO
US Farmers and Ranchers in Action
Hosted by
Bob Woodruff
Correspondent
ABC News
