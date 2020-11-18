Event recap | Data, security, and the global food system

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Public investment in agriculture research and development has declined in the United States in the past decade despite major challenges such as climate change increasingly damaging the food system. Food insecurity not only weakens the United States internally, but also increases economic and political instability across the world, posing an additional threat to US national security. It is imperative that innovation in agriculture remains a priority, and a new infusion of interest in the agriculture sector spurred by the technology and data sector can accomplish this. On Wednesday, November 18, at 12:00 p.m. EST, a panel of experts discussed what the tech industry can bring to modern agriculture as part of the Center’s weekly GeoTech Hour programming.

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council

Molly Jahn, PhD

Professor, Department of Agronomy

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Erin Fitzgerald

CEO

US Farmers and Ranchers in Action

Bob Woodruff

Correspondent

ABC News

