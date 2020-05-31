Going deeper: Mobilizing industry to encourage multi-sector solutions to global concerns

Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Daryl Haegley, Yusuf Abdul-Qadir, Melissa Flagg, Lee McKnight, Mary Collins, Lin Wells, Divya Chander, MD, PhD, and David Bray, PhD on new ways of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and how to apply multi-industry solutions to current and potential future pandemics, as well as other global challenges.

Our increasingly connected world requires new approaches to respond to emergent global concerns that challenge us all.

On May 21, 2020 – Daryl Haegley, Yusuf Abdul-Qadir, Melissa Flagg, Lee McKnight, Mary Collins, Lin Wells, Divya Chander, MD, PhD shared perspectives on “Mobilizing industry to encourage multi-sector solutions to address emergent global concerns” as part of a live video discussion moderated by David Bray, PhD, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director. The discussion focused on new ways of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and application of multi-sector industry solutions to current and potential future pandemics.



This 1-hour live discussion focused on how nations and industries need better more timely approaches to future outbreaks and potential additional waves of COVID-19; as well as IoT-based risks and cyber-related concerns, disruptions to supply chains and autonomous systems in cities or factories, and better monitoring for manufactured biological or chemical threats. A new way is needed that involves continuous efforts to increase the resilience of physical systems, cyber infrastructure, and people-centered communities in a way that respects and preserves privacy, sensitive information, and empowers people to have choice.