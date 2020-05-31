Going deeper: Mobilizing industry to encourage multi-sector solutions to global concerns
Amy Webb, Joseph T. Bonivel Jr., PhD, Andrea Little Limbago, PhD, David Bray, PhD,
Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Daryl Haegley, Yusuf Abdul-Qadir, Melissa Flagg, Lee McKnight, Mary Collins, Lin Wells, Divya Chander, MD, PhD, and David Bray, PhD on new ways of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and how to apply multi-industry solutions to current and potential future pandemics, as well as other global challenges.
Our increasingly connected world requires new approaches to respond to emergent global concerns that challenge us all.
On May 21, 2020 – Daryl Haegley, Yusuf Abdul-Qadir, Melissa Flagg, Lee McKnight, Mary Collins, Lin Wells, Divya Chander, MD, PhD shared perspectives on “Mobilizing industry to encourage multi-sector solutions to address emergent global concerns” as part of a live video discussion moderated by David Bray, PhD, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director. The discussion focused on new ways of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and application of multi-sector industry solutions to current and potential future pandemics.
This 1-hour live discussion focused on how nations and industries need better more timely approaches to future outbreaks and potential additional waves of COVID-19; as well as IoT-based risks and cyber-related concerns, disruptions to supply chains and autonomous systems in cities or factories, and better monitoring for manufactured biological or chemical threats. A new way is needed that involves continuous efforts to increase the resilience of physical systems, cyber infrastructure, and people-centered communities in a way that respects and preserves privacy, sensitive information, and empowers people to have choice.
Additional details:
We need ways of advancing shared solutions with distributed action and data sharing of a shared context that does not involve centralized control nor centralized data repositories.
Early examples already exist. Imagine you were trying to describe to someone in the 1920’s the importance of having smoke detectors linked to calling the fire department and automatic sprinkler systems to put out the fire.
We can do the same thing for public health resilience. We can do the same for IoT and cyber-related infrastructure. And we can do the same thing for open societies in ways that do not required centralized data collection.
Be Benevolent,
Be Bold, and
Be Brave in our challenging times.
We all can lead. Positive “change agents” — individuals willing to work across sectors and nations to help illuminate better ways through the shared turbulence we are experiencing — are needed now more than ever. We hope you’ll join the good fight against the COVID-19 disruptions alongside us.
More about the GeoTech Center and Commission
Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.