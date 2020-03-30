Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Anthony Scriffignano, PhD, Dun and Bradstreet and David Bray, PhD, Director Atlantic Council GeoTech Center



This video was hosted by Michael Krigsman, Founder of CxOTalk.com

Good world leaders use data science to share the best that they know today, recognizing they will continue to learn and adapt to a crisis.

On March 27, 2020 — Anthony Scriffignano, Chief Data Scientist at Dun and Bradstreet and Director David Bray, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director participated in a live video discussion hosted by Michael Krigsman, Founder of CxOTalk on “Using Data Science for Crisis Management“



In this video, Anthony and David discuss the importance of data science as a way of getting through crises, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. They both highlight both the importance of employing data science to ask better questions during a crisis vs. believing there will be a definitive “truth” during an evolving response. Anthony and David emphasize that data science at its best is about guiding better responses to an evolving crisis. They also point out the limitations of bringing together disparate data sets and the need for both open data science as well as expert data scientists working together. The video concludes with the recognition that COVID-19 is catalyzing a global shift that was already happening in terms of employing data science to ask better questions and thus take more informed actions in turbulent environments.



This video is part of a collection of videos by the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center regarding how new technologies and data can assist with the COVID-19 response and long-term recovery. An earlier video also discussed “How can tech help with crisis responses?”