Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Matthew Putman, CEO Nanotronics and David Bray, PhD, Director Atlantic Council GeoTech Center

We are the distributed cavalry!

On March 26, 2020 — Matthew Putman, CEO Nanotronics and Director David Bray, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director participated in a live video discussion hosted by Michael Krigsman, Founder of CxOTalk on “How Can Help With Crisis Responses?”



In this video, Matthew and David discuss the importance of innovation as a way of getting through crises, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. They both highlight what private sector entrepreneurs can do in collaboration with public sector leaders. The discussion highlights the broad role of advances in additive manufacturing and 3D printing, data and AI, as well as distributed production and computing. The video concludes with the recognition that COVID-19 is catalyzing shift that was already happening away from centralized production to distribution production with connected digital and cognitive means to mirror the same output of a centralized production with the added advantage of being more resilient as a result.