The Federal Innovator Podcast 4: “Accelerating Innovation”

Given the scale and complexity of many government agencies, a unifying purpose and silo-spanning collaboration is the foundation required to fulfilling their missions. But, getting stakeholders and subject matter experts in the same room to rally around opportunities and create that desirable future is no easy feat.

This is especially true for the State Department’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations which is charged with connecting stakeholder and experts via secure, resilient facilities that support the State Department’s objectives abroad. And during the pandemic, when experts were confined to their homes and travel was restricted, that challenge only became more urgent and complex.

The State Department’s OBO Technology Accelerator Program was tasked with bridging the gap — and they did just that. Making their world just a little bit smaller by piloting mixed reality headsets that allowed their experts to provide remote assistance to on-site workers via live point-of-view video calls. But what did it take to get this innovative technology up and running? And what is its future at the State Department?

That’s what hosts Tim Irvine, managing director and lead and Accenture Federal Studio and Stephanie Wander, deputy director and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council discuss today on this episode of The Federal Innovator, a podcast for and about the innovators taking on the biggest challenges in the federal government, and making change that is more human, simple and enduring.

Joining to discuss those issues is Danilo Stapula, chief information officer for the Overseas Buildings Operations for the State Department and Erica Jaume, technology accelerator program manager at the State Department.

