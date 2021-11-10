The Federal Innovator Podcast 5: “Art, innovation, and storytelling”

Innovation comes in many forms. And while it’s easy to think of ingenuity in government as an upgrade to an aircraft or a new customer service, it could also look like an AI-powered light sculpture. This is exactly the case for The Smithsonian, which is on the verge of launching its “FUTURES” exhibit, the organization’s first major building-wide exploration of the future, which weaves together art, technology, and the human experience.

On this episode of The Federal Innovator podcast, a podcast for and about the innovators taking on the biggest challenges in the federal government — and making change that is more human, simple and enduring, we’ll be delving into the exhibit. Rachel Goslins, director of the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building, the newly renovated space which houses the FUTURES exhibit, joins co-hosts Tim Irvine, managing director and Accenture Federal Digital Studio lead, and Stephanie Wander, acting director and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center to discuss what innovation means to her, why she decided to pursue the exhibit, and what it takes to move innovation forward in the world of government.

