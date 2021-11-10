The Federal Innovator Podcast 3: “Mapping UX Innovation”

For the Defense Department, designing with the user in mind means designing for the warfighter, offering them the tools they need to protect and serve effectively. No one knows more about the importance of UX for the defense sector better than Colt Whittall, chief experience officer for the U.S. Air Force.

On this episode of The Federal Innovator podcast, Whittall joins co-hosts Tim Irvine, managing director and lead at Accenture Federal Digital Studio, and Stephanie Wander, deputy director and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council to talk through what outstanding UX looks like, how bad UX can prove a barrier to mission success and what it takes to bring user-centric design to life for the federal government.

Check out what they have to say!

The Federal Innovator is a podcast for and about the innovators taking on the biggest challenges in the federal government — and making change that is more human, simple, and enduring. Check out what they have to say by listening to the full episode below. Or download and subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or SoundCloud to take The Federal Innovator with you on your favorite device.

Related Experts: Stephanie Wander