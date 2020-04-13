Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, United Arab Emirates, as moderated by Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council, and hosted by the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center.

Technology trends will reshape the world as a result of the pandemic happening now.

On April 10, 2020 – His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, United Arab Emirates, shared his perspectives on “Technology and pandemics: Challenges and opportunities” as part of a live video discussion moderated by Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council.



This 1-hour live discussion included the Minister’s insights on how the current pandemic presents both challenges and opportunities for technology to respond. The Minister shared share his perspectives on which technologies will deliver on their promised outcomes and what technology and data trends will reshape the world as a result of the pandemic happening now.