Video: Why COVID-19 requires both industry and nations to transform how they collaborate

On May 01, 2020 – Vala Afshar, Ray Wang, and David Bray, PhD shared perspectives on “Why COVID-19 requires industry and nations to transform how they collaborate“ as part of a live video discussion on the transformative nature of the pandemic and post-COVID-19 era ahead.



This live discussion included what CEOs of companies could do to adapt their organizations and lead in the post-COVID-19 era. The discussion also highlighted the efforts of the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center in championing positive paths forward that nations, economies, and societies can pursue to ensure new technologies and data empower people, prosperity, and peace — a mission focus that remains especially salient amid the current pandemic response and recovery.



Details about the GeoTech Center’s specific efforts amid the pandemic are available here: https://atlanticcouncil.org/geotech-and-the-pandemic/

Be Benevolent,

Be Bold, and

Be Brave in our challenging times. We all can lead. Positive “change agents” — individuals willing to work across sectors and nations to help illuminate better ways through the shared turbulence we are experiencing — are needed now more than ever. We hope you’ll join the good fight against the COVID-19 disruptions alongside us.