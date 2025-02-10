What to know about Jordanian King Abdullah’s visit to Washington

Jordan’s King Abdullah II will visit Washington on February 11, marking the first official trip by an Arab leader to the United States during US President Donald Trump’s second term.

The visit comes amid heightened regional tensions, particularly over Trump’s proposal to relocate Gazans to Jordan—an idea the king has firmly rejected as a “red line” since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023.

There are several reasons Jordan and its people would oppose Trump’s proposal. One concern, held by various groups, is that such a transfer would essentially mean the death of the Palestinian cause. But there are other reasons too: According to former Jordanian Foreign Minister Marwan Muasher, Jordan’s strong opposition to accepting Gazans is not “an economic or security issue,” but “an identity issue.” A similar concern was echoed by tribal leader Sheikh Trad al-Fayez, who expressed fear that Trump’s proposal would push Jordan toward becoming a Palestinian state. Thus, on February 7, Jordanians—including tribal leaders and pro-monarchy political groups—protested in Amman against Trump’s remarks.

Meanwhile, Jordanians of Palestinian origin (who constitute a majority of Jordan’s population) are weary of the kingdom transforming into an alternative Palestinian homeland, fearing it would result in a denial of Palestinians’ “right of return” to the areas they have fled in 1948 and 1967.

SIGN UP FOR THIS WEEK IN THE MIDEAST NEWSLETTER

Last week, the Jordanian parliament introduced a bill to ban the resettlement of Palestinians in the kingdom. The draft law, according to the text, “reaffirms Jordan’s official and popular rejection of any plan to displace Palestinians to Jordan as an alternative homeland. Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians.”

During his visit, King Abdullah will likely warn Trump that his resettlement idea will destabilize the Middle East, jeopardize Jordan’s peace with Israel, and even threaten the kingdom’s stability.

Israel, which shares its longest border with the Hashemite Kingdom, should be concerned that Trump’s plan could destabilize Jordan. Since October 2023, Amman has witnessed an increase in protests against Israel’s war in Gaza and in support of Hamas. Such support has been voiced primarily by Jordanians of Palestinian descent and the Islamic Action Front (the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood). An influx of Palestinians sympathetic to Hamas could further inflame tensions, especially amid protests pressing for the annulment of the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty and calls from Hamas urging the population to take up arms against Israel. The threat became evident in October 2024 when two terrorists, disguised as Jordanian troops, traveled from Jordan to Israel and attacked Israeli soldiers. The perpetrators were linked to the Islamic Action Front.

On the agenda

The two leaders are expected to discuss the resettlement issue, but that isn’t the only topic likely to be on the agenda.

One other topic is the security partnership between Jordan and Israel in countering Iran’s regional ambitions. In 2023 alone, over four hundred firearms were intercepted while being smuggled into the West Bank through Jordan. However, these figures only account for confiscated shipments—many weapons still make it across the border, with hundreds believed to reach the West Bank and Israel.

Jordanian authorities have made significant efforts to curb these smuggling attempts, but their resources have been stretched due to ongoing instability in Syria and the captagon trade. Despite the diplomatic tensions that have arisen since October 7, 2023, security cooperation between Jordan and Israel remains crucial and should be strengthened.

As Iran’s influence in Syria declines, Tehran may shift its focus toward intensifying its support for terrorist organizations in the West Bank including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Anticipating this, Trump may push Jordan to minimize its anti-Israel rhetoric and prioritize its security coordination with Israel to help maintain stability along the border.

Another topic likely to be discussed is US foreign aid to Jordan. Such assistance remains frozen following Trump’s Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid executive order and is under review to determine whether the aid aligns with US interests.

US assistance is vital for Jordan’s stability, military operations, and efforts to address domestic challenges. Jordan is one of the top three recipients of US aid, and the ninety-day freeze will significantly impact the country economically and in terms of security. In September 2022, the United States and Jordan signed a seven-year memorandum of understanding, in which the United States committed to provide $1.45 billion in annual foreign assistance. Jordan also hosts US troops at multiple bases. Given the stakes, Abdullah and Trump’s discussions will likely focus on expediting the review process and minimizing the freeze’s impact to ensure Jordan can continue its security role and support US interests in the region, as well as maintain domestic stability.

It’s plausible that Trump could use Jordan’s foreign aid as leverage to influence its stance on the Gazan resettlement issue. There is precedent for this. During Trump’s first term, some members of his administration pushed for reducing foreign assistance. In 2020, US Ambassador to Jordan Henry Wooster, during his nomination process, did not rule out the possibility of using assistance as leverage to coax Jordan to extradite Ahlam Aref Ahmad al-Tamimi, a Jordanian involved in the 2001 Jerusalem Sbarro bombings that killed two Americans. Despite such proposals, Trump continued to provide aid to Jordan. It is likely that Abdullah will work to ensure no new conditions are placed on Jordan’s aid from the United States.

The February 11 meeting is crucial for Abdullah and Trump to share their requests and concerns. Despite potential challenges and tensions in the backdrop to the visit, Abdullah will continue to prioritize Jordan’s strong relationship with the United States, recognizing the importance of this partnership for the kingdom’s stability.

Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at The Foundation for Defense of Democracies, focusing on Middle East affairs. Follow him on X: @AhmadA_Sharawi.

Note: Some Atlantic Council work funded by the US government has been paused as a result of the Trump administration’s Stop Work Orders issued under the Executive Order “Reevaluating and Realigning US Foreign Aid.”

Further reading

Image: Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, King of Jordan, welcomes Federal President Steinmeier at Al-Husseiniya Palace. Federal President Steinmeier visits Jordan and Turkey at the end of his four-day trip.