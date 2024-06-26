Climate change was a hidden force in India’s elections. Now Modi needs to deliver solutions.

Now that India’s April elections are over, with Narendra Modi winning a third term as prime minister but his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing its sole majority in parliament, the inevitable unpacking of the results has begun. Some media outlets have concluded that climate change hardly figured into the elections, based on exit poll responses and the light usage of the term “climate change” in the manifestos of the BJP and Congress party.

But that assessment seems to be more of an issue of semantics than an accurate reflection of voter sentiment. Widespread discontent among Indian farmers and agricultural laborers (sectors that represent 43 percent of the country’s total workforce), persistent inflation, and a lack of jobs for India’s youth, have all been cited as reasons for the BJP’s slide. All of these problems, at least in part, are caused by climate change, whether post-election coverage acknowledges this or not. To maintain popular support, the coalition government will need to adopt long-term climate solutions that connect directly to the livelihoods and economic needs of India’s youth and agricultural sector.

Climate change is the hidden hand behind many of these worrying economic trends.

Farmers have been struggling with the impacts of extreme weather events on their crops for years (not to mention their anger over Modi’s attempts to disincentivize crop residue burning). The corresponding rise in agricultural product prices has stoked inflation. Additionally, disruptions in supply chains caused by flooding, cyclones, and droughts exacerbated already high costs for consumer products. Certainly, extreme heat impacted worker productivity in the agricultural and construction sectors, contributing to lackluster hiring of young workers, who often fill these jobs. Climate change is the hidden hand behind many of these worrying economic trends.

Notably, the BJP did take some significant actions on climate change prior to the elections: Modi made pledges that India would achieve energy independence by 2047, have five hundred gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, and become central to the manufacture of green technologies. While these are laudable goals, it seems that they were not ambitious enough, or targeted for dates too far into the future, to quell voters’ concerns. Going forward, Modi and his coalition government will need to do more to connect climate change initiatives with kitchen table issues.

An example of a winning climate change solution already exists in Punjab. India’s largest bio-compressed natural gas (CNG) facility became operational in Lehragaga, Punjab, in 2022, with support from the BJP’s Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation program, even though Punjab is not a BJP-controlled state. This facility converts paddy stubble (the leftover plant debris after a rice harvest) into bio-CNG, which significantly reduces the need for stubble burning, a major cause of air pollution throughout India. The stubble is collected directly by the facility, alleviating the cost and time that normally burdens farmers, thereby making the harvesting process more profitable. The byproduct of the facility’s process is biomanure, which can be used to enrich soil, further benefitting farmers. Ultimately, the plant produces cost-effective renewable CNG, which can be used for cooking, automotive fuel, and other applications. Duplicating this kind of facility throughout the agricultural regions of India could win over disgruntled farmers, provide new renewable energy jobs for young people, address the harms caused by climate change, and strengthen India’s energy security. The BJP’s Waste to Energy Programme under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy could be expanded and more aggressively mobilized to facilitate this.

Likewise, the use of vetiver grasses to mitigate the impacts of flooding, which has markedly increased due to climate change, has a long history in India. Unfortunately, a byproduct of the industrialization of agriculture in the name of enhanced productivity has caused traditional, yet effective, practices like the use of vetiver grasses to be left behind. These hardy grasses, when planted along rivers and other sources of floodwaters, strengthen embankments and can largely prevent the soil erosion responsible for catastrophic landslides. These grasses also absorb carbon from the atmosphere and help recharge local groundwater. A new coalition government program that encourages vetiver use would help farmers avoid crop damage from flooding, while also reducing the cost of irrigating fields. The program could create vetiver planting jobs (suitable for youth and agricultural workers) and dovetail with national goals for planting more carbon-sequestering vegetation. This is a climate change solution with a direct connection to the issues that voters care about. Notably, vetiver can also be harvested for use in cosmetics, perfumes, and other personal care products. It can also be used as a feedstock for producing cellulosic ethanol, a renewable fuel. Producing these products domestically using vetiver would also give a boost to Modi’s “Make in India” initiative.

While Modi’s emphasis on building infrastructure for transportation, power, and sanitation has proven popular with the Indian public, more can be done to improve the country’s water management. Rainwater and floodwater retention systems have a long history in India, with the famous Rani Ki Vav stepwell and rainwater retention system (located in Modi’s native state of Gujarat) even being featured on the one-hundred-rupee note. A government coalition program that emphasizes such kinds of water catchment systems would help recharge local groundwater and reduce the impacts of flooding, creating value for the agricultural sector while also allowing Modi to lean into traditional practices that provide a source of national pride.

There are many climate change programs that connect with kitchen table issues and resonate especially well with farmers and youth; Modi has an opportunity to strengthen support for the BJP by redirecting some of his energies to these programs. His prior use of short-term subsidies on grain and cooking gas temporarily obscured underlying problems without fixing them (which likely had the effect of inhibiting the development of long-term climate solutions). Similarly, export restrictions on rice and other agricultural commodities dampened market demand and farmers’ incomes in the name of marginally helping the common person. Instead of these approaches, Modi and his coalition government would be well served by promoting long-term, job-creating solutions, such as those involving bio-CNG, vetiver grasses, and water retention and detention.

Whether acknowledged or not, climate change influences the Indian electorate and underlies the discontent felt by many voters. Importantly, making progress on climate change in ways that are highly visible to the common person will help galvanize support from India’s youth, who currently have pessimistic views of humanity’s prospects of enduring climate change. They also happen to be the key to winning future elections.

Shék Jain is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and chairman of the Pura Terra Foundation.

Image: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images via Reuters Connect.