Diplomatic momentum for recognizing a State of Palestine is growing. Here’s what to know.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to pledge recognition of a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly in September took many observers, in and outside of France, by surprise. Only a few weeks earlier, Macron had cautiously articulated a vision that conditioned such recognition on demands that included the exclusion of Hamas from Palestinian politics. Several factors can explain this sudden shift. Domestically, Macron leads a minority centrist government, and the far-left opposition has long called for such recognition. However, Macron’s statement is unlikely to ease French politics, which are today less about the Israel-Palestine conflict than the approval of a contentious new government bill.

Frustration with the Netanyahu government over the prolongation of the Gaza war also influenced the French decision. However, there have been minimal punitive measures (yet) taken against Israel, be it at the French or the European Union level. Ultimately, the decision reflects Macron’s leadership: It is a gamble taken on a whim and meant to challenge the status quo—i.e. the two-state solution inherited from the defunct Oslo process. Macron surely believes that it also allows France to play a leading role as a bridge between Western powers and the “Global South.” At first sight, the fact that Arab states such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, as well as NATO allies such as the United Kingdom and Canada, are rallying to the French call gives credence to Macron’s gamble. But the momentum could peter out. Without support from the United States, without consultation with Israel, and without clarity on the territorial and political contours of such a Palestinian state, a French recognition will sadly be a mere rhetorical exercise.

—Jean-Loup Samaan is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative. He previously served as a policy analyst at the Directorate for Strategic Affairs of the French Ministry of Defense.

***

France’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state in September, is driven by its assessment that achieving a two-state solution “is in mortal danger.” As the war in Gaza nears its two-year mark, and the Israeli colonization of the West Bank is speeding up supported by violent settlers, the possibility of a Palestinian state seems increasingly unattainable. France sees a “strategic breakdown in regional balance” that is leading to unjustifiable security and humanitarian consequences throughout the Middle East, and it is choosing to act. Complementing US efforts to establish a quick cease-fire, France believes this move can carve out space for durable political options over the long term.

Recognition comes along with a diplomatic process, which France and Saudi Arabia jointly proposed at a July 28 UN conference. Both countries are seeking to achieve wide-ranging support at the September UN General Assembly for a resolution outlining “tangible, time-bound, and irreversible steps” toward implementing a two-state solution. The co-sponsored resolution, which has received support from all countries in the Arab League, includes the disarmament and exclusion of Hamas from any future in the governance of Palestine and the Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The move is about international legacy for Macron as a Palestinian state has already been recognized by a majority of UN member states. It also has a domestic dimension, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has heavy consequences on the political scene in France.

—Léonie Allard is a visiting fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, currently in residence from the French Ministry of Armed Forces.