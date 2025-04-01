The Department of Defense has a user experience problem

Each year, tech companies spend millions of dollars and hundreds of hours enhancing their user experience (UX), making sure that apps, websites, and other products fit the needs and wants of their customers. In the private sector, a product that brings value to a user base can make the difference between a company succeeding or failing. For the Department of Defense, UX is also a concern, but in military matters the consequences of a product falling short can be even steeper. Poor UX can directly impact mission readiness and, ultimately, the lethality of the force. While private sector consumers can pivot to other products that fit their needs better, warfighters are often mandated to use specific technologies from Program Executive Offices, even if the capabilities don’t meet their operational needs.

At present, the Department of Defense is facing a significant user delivery problem. In recent years, there have been notable failures in critical programs, such as the Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System program prior to its transition to Anduril, the Air Force’s Enterprise Resource Planning system, and ongoing software issues with the F-35. While each of these cases is unique, at the most basic level they all highlight a failure of the new capability to meet the needs of those who are meant to use them. These problems are not just technical—they are rooted in a failure to align the development of software systems with the actual needs of warfighters.

One of the primary reasons for this disconnect is the Joint Capabilities Integration and Development System (JCIDS) requirements process. This framework aims to ensure the Department of Defense meets mission needs with the right systems. However, the process is often lengthy, ill-informed, and dominated by high-level decision makers, such as three- and four-star generals. These decision makers may not fully understand or appreciate the experiences and challenges faced by the junior enlisted personnel or officers who will ultimately be using the systems. Input from end users, when it is included, can often be an afterthought, filtered through multiple layers of bureaucracy. As a result, the software solutions that are built too often don’t fully meet the operational requirements of those on the frontlines.

Adding to the problem is the slow feedback loop. It can take as long as 180 days to request and receive user feedback through formal exercises, or “touch points”—an eternity when it comes to the fast-paced, ever-changing landscape of military operations. Even after receiving feedback, the Project Management Offices often don’t prioritize updates or changes. They often seem to focus more on meeting cost and schedule metrics than on ensuring the system works well for its intended users. This leads to a software-development cycle in which changes and adjustments are often delayed, resulting in systems that miss the mark.

In response to these issues, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth further codified the value of the Software Acquisition Pathway (SWP) as the gold standard for software-intensive system procurement. While this may sound like a new initiative, organizations such as the Air Force’s Kessel Run have been championing this approach for more than three years. The SWP introduces a shift toward more agile and user-centered development practices. The pathway mandates regular engagement with the end-user community, emphasizes the integration of user metrics to gauge the system’s value, and ensures that the system aligns with mission needs.

However, despite its potential, the implementation of the SWP is still mired in bureaucracy, often stalling progress before it reaches the users who need it most, with only eighty-two out of more than two thousand programs currently leveraging the pathway.

To truly address the user experience challenge, Department of Defense programs should ingrain user-centered design practices into the culture of software acquisition and bring it into the development process from the very beginning. This requires a shift in how the Department of Defense develops software: Instead of making assumptions about what users need—or leveraging “user representatives,” who may not have the latest operational context—development processes should incorporate regular user interviews, ad hoc reviews, and feedback loops. Weekly user interviews and the ability to present mockups and prototypes allow developers to adjust features based on real-time feedback. It does not require a full two-week User Acceptance Testing or a full-scale exercise; rather, it takes a couple hours a week of a warfighter’s time to provide input to critical software. This is ultimately a more cost-effective and streamlined investment of time to make sure the “right” thing is built. This data-driven approach helps to ensure that the system evolves according to the needs of the end-users, rather than being locked into rigid design specifications that may no longer be relevant by the time the system is fielded.

One critical aspect of improving the software development process is the creation of balanced product teams and acquisition teams. When teams are aligned in their objectives and share a focus on the user, the development process becomes more streamlined, efficient, and effective. This alignment reduces the need for rework, saving time and resources, while also creating happier, more satisfied users, and ultimately increasing readiness and lethality. By ensuring that acquisition professionals understand the importance of delivering a product that works well for the end-user, the Pentagon can create systems that not only meet cost and schedule metrics but also provide real value to those who need them the most.

Iteration is key in any software development process, and the Department of Defense must embrace this reality. Agile practices—such as continuous testing, rapid prototyping, and user feedback—should be integrated at scale into the development lifecycle as often as possible. Instead, developers too often fall into what is called an “agile-scrum-fall” approach, in which the process may appear to be agile and may even have agile-like instances but is in fact largely sequential, rigid, and linear.

The more frequently software is updated and improved based on real-user input, the more likely it is to meet the mission requirements and provide the right tools for success. This process ensures that software is not a one-and-done development effort but an ongoing evolution that aligns with the dynamic nature of military operations.

Ultimately, the Department of Defense must make user experience a priority in its software-development efforts. Only by focusing on the real needs of the people who will use these systems every day can the US military build software that enhances mission readiness and improves the overall lethality of US forces.

As it moves forward, the Department of Defense should follow four principles to bring warfighter user experience to the forefront of its development efforts.

Implement continuous user engagement: Introduce regular, structured user interviews, prototype testing, and feedback loops throughout the development process. Investing in enterprise design software, such as Figma, enables the ability to quickly generate mock-ups and gain feedback without investing engineering hours in coding a solution. This ensures that user needs are consistently addressed and prioritized at every stage of development.

Reduce the bureaucratic bottleneck: Streamline the JCIDS requirements process to ensure that feedback from junior enlisted servicemembers and officers is taken into account early in the planning stages. This will help align system development with real-world operational needs.

Adopt agile and iterative development practices: Embrace continuous iteration, rapid prototyping, and real-time user feedback to ensure that software evolves to meet user needs and mission requirements over time. This will reduce the need for costly rework and improve the overall user experience.

Align product and acquisition teams: Ensure that product teams and acquisition teams are closely aligned, with a shared focus on delivering software that meets both mission requirements and user needs. This alignment will drive efficiency, reduce rework, and lead to happier, more satisfied end users.

Some may be tempted to view a focus on UX as a luxury at odds with the tough, make-do image the US military is famous for. But on the twenty-first-century battlefield, where tech is woven into all parts of fighting, nothing could be further from the truth. It can be the difference between life and death.

Hannah Hunt is a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Snowcraft Center for Strategy and Security and a distinguished technical fellow at MetroStar Systems. She was previously the chief of product at the Army Software Factory under Army Futures Command and chief of staff at the US Air Force’s Kessel Run.

Further reading

Image: US Soldiers, assigned to 82nd Airborne 3rd Brigade Combat Team, train with the Integrated Visual Augmentation System as a part of Project Convergence 2022 PC22 at Camp Talega, California, Oct. 11, 2022. During PC22 many systems will be tested to determine how future command and control capabilities can be integrated with all-service multi-national partners. IMAGO/piemags via Reuters Connect.