The European Commission is headed to India. Here’s what to know about the landmark visit.

Next stop New Delhi. On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will begin a two-day visit to India, and she’s bringing a sizable party from the European Union’s (EU’s) College of Commissioners with her. More than twenty senior political leaders from EU member states are planning to meet with Indian leaders, and von der Leyen will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trip comes a day after US President Donald Trump said he would impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from the EU and as India looks to bolster its ties abroad to reduce its dependence on China. So, what does each side hope to gain? And what’s on the agenda? Below, Atlantic Council experts answer these and other pressing questions.

Why is this trip important for the EU?

Von der Leyen is heading to India along with nearly all of the EU College of Commissioners, the first visit of its kind. India’s role as one of the de facto leaders of the Global South has cemented its spot as a go-to partner for the EU. So, too, has the continued economic rise of China, as well as Trump’s increasingly unpredictable approach toward Europe, as demonstrated on Wednesday with his newly announced plan to put a 25 percent tariff on imports from the EU.

Today, the EU and India see each other as potential sources of stability within an increasingly turbulent geopolitical landscape. India and the EU need each other more than ever, especially on issues like connectivity, trade, technological advancements, and security and defense cooperation. This trip could go a long way in cementing strategic priorities for both sides—that is, if they can move past roadblocks that have thus far hindered deeper cooperation.

—Rachel Rizzo is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center.

Why is the visit important for India?

This high-profile visit by von der Leyen and most members of the College of Commissioners is a crucial moment for India. The EU is India’s top trading partner, and with India’s economy on pace to become the world’s third largest by 2030, deeper engagement with Europe is a necessary strategy.

While caution about US actions under Trump and the push to de-risk from China may be catalysts for this engagement, there are ample reasons for the EU and India to pursue a stronger bilateral relation for its own sake. Fundamentally, the two have complementary interests, and though consensus has not always been easy, both sides have taken outreach seriously.

In a little more than a year, Modi has visited Greece, Italy, France, Austria, Poland, and Ukraine. The visits to the latter three countries were firsts by an Indian prime minister. Indian ministers have had further bilateral meetings with European counterparts. Engaging with the larger European Commission leadership represents a deepening of these interactions with Europe.

During this week’s meetings, India is looking to strengthen its trade and investment partnership with Europe and develop bilateral technology and defense cooperation with the EU. With an EU-India trade agreement in the pipeline for seventeen years now, the next few years will be crucial for India to take trade relations with Europe to the next level. Additionally, the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) serves as a building block for India’s strategy on connectivity with its Western continental partners, while counterbalancing China.

—Srujan Palkar is a global India fellow at the Atlantic Council.

What’s on the agenda?

Modi has made great strides—especially as India prepared for its Group of Twenty (G20) presidency last year—on both physical and digital infrastructure investments, which will help lay the groundwork for more collaboration with the EU. As of now, the partners plan to host a plenary session focused on trade, economic security, and supply-chain resilience. The second meeting of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will take place during this trip, with talks likely to focus on clean technologies, digital infrastructure, and the compatibility of trade systems.

At the same time, beyond these official conversations, the two sides should focus on making real movement on major regional connectivity projects, such as the IMEC. This could help build momentum on broader projects that have thus far been elusive, such as an EU-India free trade agreement. Similarly, European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius could meet with India’s defense minister to talk about defense cooperation, maritime security, counterterrorism, and India’s role in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

With the Trump administration shutting down the US Agency for International Development and significantly curbing US global economic and infrastructure investments, there’s also an opportunity for the two sides to talk about how the EU could fill this gap, especially through its Global Gateway project.

While there are many areas of potential progress, there are unfortunately also issues that continue to make the relationship difficult. These include barriers on trade, intellectual property rights, regulatory environment challenges, the EU’s bureaucracy, and the human-rights situation in India. The hope is that the EU and India can use this visit to better understand each other’s perspectives and priorities and, for their mutual benefit, move past the issues that have plagued the relationship thus far. If the EU and India can do this, then the partnership could be a defining piece of today’s global political, technological, investment, and security environment.

—Rachel Rizzo

With most of the European commissioners visiting with von der Leyen and sitting down for meetings with their counterparts, this is a big step for both European autonomy and enhancing the relationship between the world’s two largest democracies, as the EU refers to India and the bloc. Fundamentally, India and the EU will want to pursue an agenda of bolstering security and trade cooperation, increasing talent-sharing, refreshing the EU-India Strategic Partnership roadmap, and deepening collaboration through the EU-India TTC.

In particular, the EU-India TTC, established in 2022, is meant to foster collaboration in strategic technologies, green energy, and resilient supply chains. It includes issues such as artificial intelligence, 6G, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and digital governance, while also supporting India’s decarbonization efforts through initiatives such as the National Green Steel Mission. The TTC aims to strengthen trade and investment by enhancing supply-chain resilience and economic de-risking. Though many of its initiatives are still in the early stages, both sides recognize the need for tangible progress in trade, investment, and technology cooperation.

Along with the IMEC, do not be surprised to see ideas about skilled workers from India filling the EU’s demand for labor. Germany has led on this, but the EU can be an effective intermediary in the federated structure. While bilateral dialogues with EU countries will be important, a coherent EU messaging strategy will be pivotal for India to effectively partner with Europe on trade and mobility.

Lastly, despite differences between Brussels and New Delhi on India’s approach to the war in Ukraine, these engagements show that Ukraine’s staunch allies in the EU are choosing to work with India rather than isolate it. This should allow the EU and India to communicate through differences more effectively while strengthening common causes.

—Srujan Palkar

