The Olympic truce in French politics is ending. What happens next?

During the Ancient Olympics in Greece, messengers called spondophoroi were sent out far and wide to declare the Ekecheiria, or Olympic truce. According to the agreement, no war was permitted during the Games. A similar spirit has run through French politics, which had been in a state of tumult in the run-up to the Paris Games but paused the sparring during them. With the Olympics over, however, this temporary political calm is beginning to dissipate, and questions are reemerging about what’s next for the French Parliament and President Emmanuel Macron’s foreign policy agenda, as well as how changes in Paris could have broader implications for the European Union (EU).

What’s next for the parliament?

The second round of legislative elections on July 7 left France with three different blocs of competing agendas. With the Olympic “political truce” over, appointing a new prime minister has become the priority. Macron is under no legal pressure to name Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s successor, which gives the president time to strategize how to form a stable government. Negotiations are already underway, but some speculate that Macron might seek to extend the political truce through the Paralympic Games, which run through September 8.

Typically, the president chooses a prime minister from the party with the most seats in the National Assembly—currently, the New Popular Front (NFP) coalition. However, the NFP, composed of five different political parties, faces internal challenges, particularly with the far-left France Unbowed party at the helm. The coalition has proposed Lucie Castets as their preferred candidate, yet Macron’s allies have labeled France Unbowed as too “extreme” to govern. This situation has increased the likelihood that Macron might attempt to lure some moderate Socialists and Greens from the NFP to his more centrist bloc.

Whoever is named prime minister is in for a rocky road ahead, starting on October 1, when the National Assembly reconvenes. France’s budget is under tight scrutiny after the European Council launched formal action against its high deficit-to-gross domestic product ratio. The Council has requested that France submit medium-term plans by September to get its deficit levels back on track. Managing these budget concerns while operating in an unprecedented hung parliament will be a daunting task for Macron’s choice.

What’s next for Macron?

Despite embracing gold medal–winning French swimmer Léon Marchand and capitalizing on the feel-good spirit evoked by the Olympics, Macron will soon find that sporting euphoria doesn’t last. Shortly after the French men’s soccer team won the World Cup in 2018, the “yellow vest” movement gripped the nation for fifty-two consecutive weeks. It’s too soon to tell whether 2024 will resemble 2018, but Macron will undoubtedly attempt to keep the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics alive for as long as he can.

The division of labor in French politics grants Macron a near monopoly over foreign policy, but his agenda could be complicated by the French Parliament. Many of Macron’s plans—reducing the budget deficit through spending cuts or tax increases, transitioning to renewable energy, and maintaining a hard stance on Russia—could be upended by bureaucratic hurdles raised by the NFP or the National Rally (RN) party. Marine Le Pen of the RN, for example, already made it clear that Macron’s defense and foreign policy agenda will not go his way.

What does this mean for the EU?

As the next few weeks unfold in France, no one will be watching the French political scene more anxiously than policymakers in Brussels who rely on French support. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined a strategic agenda for the EU with ambitious goals surrounding competitiveness, defense, and clean energy. Realizing these initiatives will require strong support from France.

Perhaps the most significant implication of the French political saga for the EU is its impact on support for Ukraine. Macron has been a staunch advocate for aiding Ukraine, saying in May that “if Russia wins in Ukraine, there will be no security in Europe.” Going forward, however, maintaining a high level of support hinges on his ability to navigate a hung parliament.

Another factor in the equation is Jordan Bardella, president of the RN party, who now leads the far-right Patriots for Europe (PfE) group in the European Parliament. The PfE has emerged as the third-largest bloc in the European Parliament and has the backing of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The far right may have faltered in the second round of the French snap elections, but with the PfE’s increasing momentum in the European Parliament and Orbán as a powerful ally in the European Council, the RN still has the potential to complicate the pro-EU agenda.

Macron is basking in the success of a spectacular Olympics, but it’s unlikely that that success will translate into political gains for the president or lead to compromises in the French Parliament. The two biggest tests will be naming a prime minister and addressing the budget proposal for the European Council. French politics will certainly stay in the headlines for the foreseeable future, leading to profound implications for both Paris and Brussels.

Joely Virzi is a young global professional at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center.

Image: French President Emmanuel Macron makes a speech during the IOC Session. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier