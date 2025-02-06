Ukraine can play a key role in Europe’s future energy architecture

For the past three years, the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has served to highlight the impact of energy exports and infrastructure on geopolitics. While Europe has responded to the invasion by seeking to radically reduce its energy dependence on Russia, Moscow remains a significant supplier and continues to demonstrate a readiness to leverage this status for political gain.

Russia’s invasion has highlighted the need for Europe to pursue greater energy flexibility and connectivity. With sufficient support from the country’s European partners, Ukraine can potentially make an important contribution toward achieving these goals, especially using the three Three Seas Initiative, a political, infrastructural, and commercially driven platform for improving connectivity between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black seas.

Europe’s energy ecosystem is currently undergoing major changes. At the start of 2025, decades of Russian gas transit through Ukraine came to an end after Kyiv chose not to renew an expiring five-year agreement with the Kremlin’s flagship energy company Gazprom. The loss of gas transit via Ukraine has had a negative impact on the Russian economy at a time when Moscow’s gas export volumes were already far below pre-war levels.

So far, the ending of gas deliveries through Ukraine’s pipeline system has not led to dramatic rises in gas prices for European consumers. Nevertheless, Kyiv’s decision to end transit has caused considerable tension with some of the country’s neighbours.

Slovakia and Hungary rely heavily on Russia for gas supplies and have voiced their displeasure over Ukraine’s stance. Both countries were given ample warning of the impending end of transit deliveries but chose not to act. In contrast, Austrian energy giant OMV used the past two years to prepare for potential supply disruptions and has therefore proved far more resilient, despite being even more dependent on Russian gas at the start of the invasion.

Since 2022, Ukraine’s efforts to limit Russian influence in the energy sphere have continued despite wartime conditions in the country. This has included decoupling the national power grid from the Russian system and joining Europe’s ENTSO-E network.

This historic move has given Ukraine more options in the energy sector and has helped the country to address the challenges created by frequent Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid. Ukraine has benefited from enhanced connectivity to the European network, making it possible to import more electricity from the country’s EU neighbours, while also exporting in the opposite direction during periods of power surpluses.

Kyiv has also succeeded in accessing new sources of energy. Following an intensive Russian bombing campaign targeting Ukrainian power stations in spring 2024, Ukraine was able to receive LNG from the United States for the first time via Greece. A number of European countries including Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, and Ukraine are now looking to develop a vertical gas corridor to facilitate bidirectional gas flows between Greece’s LNG terminal and Ukraine.

While there are positive signs that Europe is responding constructively to recent developments in the energy sector, it is clear that more infrastructure innovations, flexibility, and connectivity are needed in order to prepare for possible future crises and address the rise of new energy sources. For example, the advance of green energy requires the right mix of baseload supply options to avoid imbalances and blackouts. This will require a more integrated approach to European energy security and efficiency.

In the coming years, Ukraine can play a key role in efforts to improve European energy security and connectivity. The country is thought to have the second highest gas reserves in Europe. It also has the continent’s largest gas storage facilities and an extensive pipeline system for oil and gas transit. In order to make the most of this potential, Ukraine should look to establish multifunctional energy production and transportation hubs capable of integrating with global LNG, hydrogen, and green ammonia infrastructure.

Improving the connectivity between Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and the European Union, United Kingdom, and United States would strengthen overall energy security and make the European energy system considerably more robust. Needless to say, this requires security and an end to hostilities in Ukraine. Many of the advantages a more integrated Ukraine can offer would depend on the secure passage of ships to the country’s Black Sea ports, for example, while Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian gas storage facilities in the west of the country.

For now, the ongoing Russian invasion places severe limitations on Ukraine’s ability to contribute to improved European energy flexibility and connectivity. However, the country’s huge potential should be taken into consideration as European leaders prepare for the postwar period and explore options to strengthen the continent’s long-term energy resilience.

Nataliya Katser-Buchkovska is the founder of the Green Resilience Facility and a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament (2014-19).

