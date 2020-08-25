Tue, Aug 25, 2020 Tracking military movements inside and outside Belarus Article by Lukas Andriukaitis Belarus Disinformation Internet Poland Russia

As Belarusian protests continue across the country, videos have surfaced showing Belarusian troops moving towards Lithuania and Poland. The Belarusian military’s movements towards the two NATO member states are a possible response to NATO exercises taking place in the Baltic countries and Poland. Meanwhile, additional footage captured Russian soldiers in the region of Smolensk moving towards Russia’s border with Belarus.

While a number of videos on social media depict alleged movement of various military equipment, not all of them can be verified or geolocated with certainty. In order to have a better understanding of these events, the DFRLab has begun to verify and check these videos for potential military movement.

Learn more

Subscribe for the latest on Belarus Receive updates for events, news, and publications on Belarus from the Atlantic Council. Email

Related experts