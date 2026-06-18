Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

June 18, 2026

Braw in DW News on the disappearance of Anatol Kotau

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On June 18, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was interviewed by DW News to discuss the disappearance of Lukashenko critic, Anatol Kotau, in Russian territorial waters.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

Learn more

Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense