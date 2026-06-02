Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia

Timely Commentary & Analysis

June 2, 2026 • 12:45pm ET

Braw in Economist Enterprise on the benefits of decreased globalization

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On June 2, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw mentioned in an article in the Economist Enterprise on how the end of globalization could bring unexpected benefits.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia