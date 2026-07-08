Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

July 8, 2026 • 12:34pm ET

Braw in Foreign Policy on European response to Russia’s shadow fleet

By Elisabeth Braw

8Original source

On July 8, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw published an article in Foreign Policy discussing how European governments need to respond to Russia arming its shadow fleet.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security Security & Defense