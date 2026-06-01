Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

June 1, 2026

Braw in Foreign Policy on GPS jamming

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On June 1, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw published an article in Foreign Policy on the persistent problem of GPS jamming, and the impact on safe air and sea travel.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense