Maritime Security Middle East Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

June 16, 2026

Braw in France24 on a joint British-French mission to restart shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On June 17, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was mentioned in France 24 about a joint British-French mission to help restart shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Maritime Security Middle East Security & Defense