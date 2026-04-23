Braw in Politico on Europe’s hydropower push amid energy security concerns

On April 23, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was published in Politico with an article describing how Europe is turning to hydropower as a critical renewable resource to bolster energy security, even as climate variability and infrastructure constraints complicate its role in the clean energy transition.
The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.