Critical Infrastructure Policy Europe & Eurasia

Timely Commentary & Analysis

April 23, 2026

Braw in Politico on Europe’s hydropower push amid energy security concerns

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On April 23, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was published in Politico with an article describing how Europe is turning to hydropower as a critical renewable resource to bolster energy security, even as climate variability and infrastructure constraints complicate its role in the clean energy transition.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Critical Infrastructure Policy Europe & Eurasia