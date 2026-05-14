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Timely Commentary & Analysis

May 14, 2026

Braw in Sky News on Iran seizing ship in Strait of Hormuz

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On May 14, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was interviewed by Sky News on Iran seizing a shipping vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Maritime Security Middle East Security & Defense