Europe & Eurasia Resilience & Society

Timely Commentary & Analysis

May 7, 2026

Braw in The Economist on civil defense and societal resilience

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On May 9, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was mentioned in The Economist’s The Weekend Intelligence Podcast in an episode examining Britain’s lack of civil defense.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Resilience & Society