Braw in The Sunday Post on ‘phoney’ conflict with Russia
By
Elisabeth Braw
On June 21, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was mentioned in an article by
The Sunday Post discussing whether NATO is already at war with Russia.
The
, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners. Transatlantic Security Initiative
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