Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

June 21, 2026

Braw in The Sunday Post on ‘phoney’ conflict with Russia

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On June 21, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was mentioned in an article by The Sunday Post discussing whether NATO is already at war with Russia.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense