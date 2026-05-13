Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

May 13, 2026

Braw in TVP World on Russian drone attacks in Ukraine

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On May 13, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was interviewed by TVP World on Russia’s continued drone strikes on Ukraine, and Ukraine’s response.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense