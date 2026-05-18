Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense

Timely Commentary & Analysis

May 18, 2026 • 5:19pm ET

Braw in US Senator Rand Paul press release

By Elisabeth Braw

Original source

On May 18, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior fellow Elisabeth Braw was mentioned in a press release by US Senator Rand Paul discussing the REPO Implementation Act of 2025.

Fellow

Elisabeth Braw

Senior Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

NATO Resilience & Society

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

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Europe & Eurasia Security & Defense