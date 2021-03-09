David Bray joins “Leaders Who Care”

Leaders who change
David Bray, Director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center, recently joined host Mark Sadovnick in conversation for the Leaders Who Care® video series. Through their discussions, the pair highlighted the critical role of positive change agents in addressing global issues.
Cybersecurity as a people problem
As a continuation of their earlier conversations, David Bray joined panelists to discuss relevant cybersecurity issues. Check out this two-part event as these technology experts explore the future of cybersecurity.
