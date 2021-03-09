David Bray joins “Leaders Who Care”

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Leaders who change

David Bray, Director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center, recently joined host Mark Sadovnick in conversation for the Leaders Who Care® video series. Through their discussions, the pair highlighted the critical role of positive change agents in addressing global issues.

Cybersecurity as a people problem

As a continuation of their earlier conversations, David Bray joined panelists to discuss relevant cybersecurity issues. Check out this two-part event as these technology experts explore the future of cybersecurity.

