David Bray joins “Leaders Who Care”

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Leaders who change

David Bray, Director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center, recently joined host Mark Sadovnick in conversation for the Leaders Who Care® video series. Through their discussions, the pair highlighted the critical role of positive change agents in addressing global issues.

Cybersecurity as a people problem

As a continuation of their earlier conversations, David Bray joined panelists to discuss relevant cybersecurity issues. Check out this two-part event as these technology experts explore the future of cybersecurity.

david bray, phd; leadership, executive, strategy, dr. bray

David Bray, PhD

Director, GeoTech Center

Economy & Business Technology & Innovation

GeoTech Center

More about the GeoTech Center and Commission

Championing new technologies and data to benefit people, prosperity, and peace.

