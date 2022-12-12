Societal norms in Saudi Arabia clearing the way for more women to start and lead businesses

On December 5, 2022 the Atlantic Council’s empowerME Initiative held a panel event on the impact of societal norms and structures on women’s economic empowerment in Saudi Arabia. The discussion was moderated by the American and Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia Women in Business Committee Co-Chair Jamila El-Dajani. It featured Foodics Head of Talent Acquisition Bara’a Al-Khateeb, King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Research Fellow Hanaa Almoaibed, The Arab Institute for Women’s Economic Empowerment – Nusf Founder & CEO Mae Saleh Almozaini, and PwC Middle East Inclusion & Diversity Director Zina Janabi.

This was the third in a series of four events for the first cohort of the WIn (Women Innovators) Fellowship launched in Saudi Arabia. The fellowship is led by the Atlantic Council’s empowerME Initiative in cooperation with Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business with support from US Embassy Riyadh, PepsiCo, and UPS. The American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia’s Women in Business Committee is the program’s in-person event partner. The yearlong program from March 2022 – March 2023 enables over thirty Saudi women entrepreneurs to enhance their networks, gain practical knowledge, and develop US-Saudi people-to-people and business ties that will help them scale their business locally, regionally, and globally.

The key points from the discussion are summarized below.

Major changes in Saudi Arabia impacting women in recent years:

Jamila El-Dajani highlighted the changes in Saudi Arabia that allowed women to gain freedom and independence while providing new opportunities for them in terms of employment, entrepreneurship, and business leadership. She shared one example: “ The kingdom just announced seven hundred new licenses for women lawyers, bringing the total to 2,000 , which is a rapid shift from a decade ago.”

Areas where change to support women’s inclusion in workplaces is needed:

Zina Janabi emphasized the necessity of transformational change at organizational and individual levels for women in the workplace. She highlighted the dual approach that some organizations are using to create a culture where women can thrive while providing policies and programs that allow them to move up the workforce ladder. Furthermore, Janabi explained on a personal level that it’s essential for women or any minority to support one another when experiencing barriers in their careers.

Opportunities for women entrepreneurs and startups in Saudi Arabia:

Almoaibed explained that more and more people in Saudi Arabia are starting companies; however, she pointed out that “ risk is still the most significant barrier to going into an entrepreneurial adventure” and “seventy percent of people who consider forming a private business back out because they fear the project’s failure.”

