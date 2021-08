On August 23, Markus Garlauskas was featured in NK News podcast, along with the Korea Society’s Jonathan Corrado in an expert discussion on the failure of the United States to anticipate and prepare for Communist China’s military intervention in the Korean War. Garlauskas and Corrado argued that cognitive biases along with dysfunctional inter-personal and inter-organizational relationships played key roles in this failure, which holds lessons for dealing with China today.

