Americas economies in depth: LAC’s economic outlook in mid-2025

Where do Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) economies stand halfway through 2025? As global trade tensions rise and economic uncertainty deepens, the region faces a shifting landscape—but also new opportunities.

The latest Americas economies in-depth infographic breaks down how key indicators across the region have changed in just six months. From cooling inflation to rising debt, and from export slowdowns to diverging national growth stories, the picture is far from uniform.

Behind these numbers are big global trends: falling commodity prices, questions around the path of US interest rates, and doubts about China’s growth momentum. These forces are reshaping outlooks across Latin America and the Caribbean—raising the stakes for economic reform, trade diversification, and smarter fiscal management.

Explore how LAC economies are adapting, where the risks and opportunities lie, and what to watch for in the months ahead.

Image: Stock market, by Big C Studio.