Following President Trump’s announcement around potential 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico, what are the possible economic implications for both the United States and its southern neighbor? The measure could go into effect as soon as February 1, 2025. This explainer provides key data and perspectives to understand this topic.

Image: Trucks wait in line to cross into the United States near the border customs control at the World Trade Bridge, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, November 26, 2024. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril