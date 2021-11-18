Hide
Infographic: Why North America matters?
DOWNLOAD PDF

This week’s North American Leaders’ Summit will focus on opportunities for deepened collaboration on issues such as health, commerce and investment, security, and migration. The Leaders’ meeting – following a five-year hiatus – reaffirms the importance of US-Mexico-Canada cooperation. A vibrant and more economically integrated North America is fundamental to advance common interests.

This new Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center infographic highlights North American leadership across the aforementioned issues

Americas Economy & Business Latin America Mexico Migration Trade United States and Canada

Image: The flags of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo