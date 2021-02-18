Albright and Mogherini in CNN: It’s time for the US to make good with Afghanistan

Men holding Afghan flags stand at a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

One month into his administration, President Joe Biden faces a daunting set of domestic and international crises. As Covid-19 continues to spread around the world, America’s allies are also counting on the Biden administration to restore leadership, credibility and international partnerships as part of US foreign policy.

Among the many challenges Biden must tackle is the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Following the Trump administration’s agreement with the Taliban last February, a wave of orchestrated assassinations targeting civilians has besieged Afghanistan in recent months.

Madeleine K. Albright served as the 64th US Secretary of State under President Bill Clinton.

Rector Federica Mogherini is a former Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice President of the European Commission.

Albright and Mogherini are co-chairs of the Atlantic Council Trilateral Dialogues on Afghanistan. The views expressed in this commentary belong to the authors.