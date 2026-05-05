Are we headed toward a US-China trade showdown?
With US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing less than two weeks away, Josh and Jessie sit down with the Wall Street Journal’s chief China correspondent, Lingling Wei, to break down what issues will shape the agenda: from the Iran war to Washington’s push for “rules of origin,” which could fundamentally reshape trade relations. They also dig into the backroom drama of past high-level visits, including shouting matches and fistfights.
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About the podcast
Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.
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