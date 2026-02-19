Inside the Trump trade strategy with USTR’s Jamieson Greer

In this episode, host Juliette Matos brings you a timely conversation from December 2025 with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the Trump administration’s trade strategy. As debate intensifies over the upcoming review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and reports suggest President Donald Trump may withdraw from the trade pact, Greer discusses whether a US withdrawal remains “on the table” and whether there’s a possibility of renegotiation.

In conversation with The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip, Greer also addresses tariffs, domestic manufacturing and the future of the global trading system.

Watch the full event and read the complete transcript here: US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on one year of a new global trade system.

Listen to The AC Front Page Podcast wherever you get podcasts

About the podcast

The AC Front Page Podcast, hosted by Juliette Matos, brings you exclusive conversations with heads of state and government, senior US officials, CEOs, and global decision maker—recorded live at the Atlantic Council’s headquarters in Washington, DC, and on stages around the world. From geopolitics and national security to technology and the global economy, this podcast will keep you updated and informed on the policy debates driving today’s headlines.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts. Full videos and transcripts of our events are available at AtlanticCouncil.org/ACFrontPage.

Related content

Explore the series

AC Front Page harnesses the convening power and expertise of the Council’s sixteen programs and centers to spotlight the world’s most prominent leaders and the most compelling ideas across sectors. The premier platform engages new audiences eager for nonpartisan and constructive solutions to current global challenges. This widely promoted 45-minute program features the Council’s most important guests and content serving as the highlight of our programming.

Image: Shipping containers and cargo are stacked at PortMiami on Feb. 14, 2026, in Miami Beach, Fla., following tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump that have affected global trade and shipping volumes. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Sipa USA)