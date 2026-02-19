Economy & Business Politics & Diplomacy Trade and tariffs United States and Canada
Podcast February 19, 2026 • 11:06 am ET

Inside the Trump trade strategy with USTR’s Jamieson Greer

By the Atlantic Council

In this episode, host Juliette Matos brings you a timely conversation from December 2025 with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the Trump administration’s trade strategy. As debate intensifies over the upcoming review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and reports suggest President Donald Trump may withdraw from the trade pact, Greer discusses whether a US withdrawal remains “on the table” and whether there’s a possibility of renegotiation.

In conversation with The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip, Greer also addresses tariffs, domestic manufacturing and the future of the global trading system.

Watch the full event and read the complete transcript here: US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on one year of a new global trade system.

About the podcast

The AC Front Page Podcast, hosted by Juliette Matos, brings you exclusive conversations with heads of state and government, senior US officials, CEOs, and global decision maker—recorded live at the Atlantic Council’s headquarters in Washington, DC, and on stages around the world. From geopolitics and national security to technology and the global economy, this podcast will keep you updated and informed on the policy debates driving today’s headlines.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts. Full videos and transcripts of our events are available at AtlanticCouncil.org/ACFrontPage.

Econographics Jan 15, 2026

What to watch as China prepares its digital yuan for prime time

By Alisha Chhangani

The changes China is implementing around the e-CNY signal a more mature phase for the digital yuan—and an overall shift toward a much broader geopolitical ambition.
China Digital Currencies
New Atlanticist Aug 1, 2025

How Donald Trump remade global trade

By Josh Lipsky

The US president has smashed the system, but the speed and scale of the smashing owes to a system that had been growing increasingly brittle for years. 
Economy & Business Macroeconomics
Mar 12, 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker

The second Trump administration has embarked on a novel and aggressive tariff policy to address a range of economic and national security concerns. This tracker monitors the evolution of these tariffs and provides expert context on the economic conditions driving their creation—along with their real-world impact.

Explore the series

AC Front Page harnesses the convening power and expertise of the Council’s sixteen programs and centers to spotlight the world’s most prominent leaders and the most compelling ideas across sectors. The premier platform engages new audiences eager for nonpartisan and constructive solutions to current global challenges. This widely promoted 45-minute program features the Council’s most important guests and content serving as the highlight of our programming.

Image: Shipping containers and cargo are stacked at PortMiami on Feb. 14, 2026, in Miami Beach, Fla., following tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump that have affected global trade and shipping volumes. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Sipa USA)