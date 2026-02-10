Dollar Dominance Economy & Business Podcast Print this page Is a dollar vibe shift under way? By the GeoEconomics Center

Recently, Washington has been buzzing with news of the dollar, specifically concerns around a weaker dollar. But what does a “weak dollar” actually mean? And what are the implications for a trade-focused administration and for international investors?

Joined by Dan McDowell, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center and professor at Syracuse University, this episode breaks down how a sustained dollar depreciation could impacttrade, investment, national security, and the average consumer, as we try to answer the question: Is a dollar vibe shift underway?

Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

