Is a dollar vibe shift under way?
Recently, Washington has been buzzing with news of the dollar, specifically concerns around a weaker dollar. But what does a “weak dollar” actually mean? And what are the implications for a trade-focused administration and for international investors?
Joined by Dan McDowell, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center and professor at Syracuse University, this episode breaks down how a sustained dollar depreciation could impacttrade, investment, national security, and the average consumer, as we try to answer the question: Is a dollar vibe shift underway?
About the podcast
Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.
Econographics Feb 4, 2026
Understanding the vibe shift on the dollar
By Daniel McDowell, Bart Piasecki, Jessie Yin
Gold prices surged to record highs last week, driven by trade tensions, tariffs, and dollar uncertainty. For some, the rally signals rising skepticism about the greenback’s stability—even as policymakers insist the US remains committed to a strong dollar.
Econographics Feb 4, 2026
What the data shows—and doesn’t show—about the future of the dollar
By Hung Tran
Is there genuine demand to “sell America,” or does the recent dollar weakness fall within historical fluctuations? More data will be needed to answer that question.
Mar 12, 2025
Trump Tariff Tracker
The second Trump administration has embarked on a novel and aggressive tariff policy to address a range of economic and national security concerns. This tracker monitors the evolution of these tariffs and provides expert context on the economic conditions driving their creation—along with their real-world impact.
