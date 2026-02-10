Dollar Dominance Economy & Business
Is a dollar vibe shift under way?

By the GeoEconomics Center

Recently, Washington has been buzzing with news of the dollar, specifically concerns around a weaker dollar. But what does a “weak dollar” actually mean? And what are the implications for a trade-focused administration and for international investors?  

Joined by Dan McDowell, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center and professor at Syracuse University, this episode breaks down how a sustained dollar depreciation could impacttrade, investment, national security, and the average consumer, as we try to answer the question: Is a dollar vibe shift underway

About the podcast

Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Related content

Is a dollar vibe shift under way?

Econographics Feb 4, 2026

Understanding the vibe shift on the dollar

By Daniel McDowell, Bart Piasecki, Jessie Yin

Gold prices surged to record highs last week, driven by trade tensions, tariffs, and dollar uncertainty. For some, the rally signals rising skepticism about the greenback’s stability—even as policymakers insist the US remains committed to a strong dollar.
Dollar Dominance Economy & Business
Is a dollar vibe shift under way?

Econographics Feb 4, 2026

What the data shows—and doesn’t show—about the future of the dollar

By Hung Tran

Is there genuine demand to “sell America,” or does the recent dollar weakness fall within historical fluctuations? More data will be needed to answer that question.
Dollar Dominance Economy & Business
Is a dollar vibe shift under way?

Mar 12, 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker

The second Trump administration has embarked on a novel and aggressive tariff policy to address a range of economic and national security concerns. This tracker monitors the evolution of these tariffs and provides expert context on the economic conditions driving their creation—along with their real-world impact.
Is a dollar vibe shift under way?

Dec 11, 2023

Dollar Dominance Monitor

This monitor analyzes the strength of the dollar relative to other major currencies. The project presents interactive indicators to track BRICS and China’s progress in developing an alternative financial infrastructure.

