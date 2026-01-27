Markets, monetary policy, and central bank independence

Economy & Business
In this episode of Guide to the Global Economy, the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center team assess the significance of the US Justice Department’s investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and growing tensions between the White House and the Fed over interest rates, diving into why markets aren’t reacting to the clash and what’s at stake for US economic credibility and the US economy as a whole. They discuss the impacts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s latest actions to exercise influence over Turkey’s central bank and whether there are any lessons that US leaders can learn from Turkey’s years-long effort to rebuild credibility.

About the podcast

Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Econographics Jan 22, 2026

When will Wall Street’s tolerance for uncertainty run out?

By Jessie Yin, Josh Lipsky

In a decade of geoeconomic shocks, few events have truly shaken investor confidence. But Wall Street may be too complacent to political volatility.
Fast Thinking Jan 12, 2026

How will the Trump-Powell clash shake the global economy? 

By Josh Lipsky

The US Justice Department is undertaking a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Our chair of international economics explains how this could impact US and global markets.
Mar 12, 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker

The second Trump administration has embarked on a novel and aggressive tariff policy to address a range of economic and national security concerns. This tracker monitors the evolution of these tariffs and provides expert context on the economic conditions driving their creation—along with their real-world impact.

