Markets, monetary policy, and central bank independence
In this episode of Guide to the Global Economy, the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center team assess the significance of the US Justice Department’s investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and growing tensions between the White House and the Fed over interest rates, diving into why markets aren’t reacting to the clash and what’s at stake for US economic credibility and the US economy as a whole. They discuss the impacts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s latest actions to exercise influence over Turkey’s central bank and whether there are any lessons that US leaders can learn from Turkey’s years-long effort to rebuild credibility.
