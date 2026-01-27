Economy & Business Podcast Print this page Markets, monetary policy, and central bank independence By The GeoEconomics Center

In this episode of Guide to the Global Economy, the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center team assess the significance of the US Justice Department’s investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and growing tensions between the White House and the Fed over interest rates, diving into why markets aren’t reacting to the clash and what’s at stake for US economic credibility and the US economy as a whole. They discuss the impacts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s latest actions to exercise influence over Turkey’s central bank and whether there are any lessons that US leaders can learn from Turkey’s years-long effort to rebuild credibility.

Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

