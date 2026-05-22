Podcast May 22, 2026 • 12:37 pm ET

What did the Trump-Xi summit actually achieve?

By the GeoEconomics Center

After months of anticipation, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping finally met in Beijing. But beyond a few concrete announcements—including a Chinese pledge to buy two hundred Boeing jets—the summit raised more questions than it answered. Together with Melanie Hart, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub, Josh and Jessie unpack what actually came out of the meeting: from purchase commitments and assurances around critical minerals to Trump’s controversial comments on Taiwan.

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About the podcast

Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Guide to the Global Economy Podcast

These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

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At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future.

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Related Experts: Josh Lipsky, Jessie Yin, and Melanie Hart