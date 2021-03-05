By: Ambassador Alexander “Sandy” Vershbow

What is the kernel of the issue?

The Biden administration shouldn’t give up on the goal of denuclearization of North Korea, despite the failure of top-level negotiations between former President Trump and Kim Jong-un.

Why is the issue important?

The North Korean nuclear and missile threat continues to grow, and accepting North Korea as a nuclear weapons state could lead Japan and South Korea to pursue nuclear weapons of their own, jeopardizing regional stability and US non-proliferation goals.

What is the recommendation?

The Biden administration should go back to the 2018 Trump-Kim Singapore Summit statement as the basis for a step-by-step “parallel track” approach. This could lead to denuclearization, peace on the Korean peninsula, and normalized relations between Washington and Pyongyang in tandem with the gradual easing of sanctions.