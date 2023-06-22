General Philip M. Breedlove is a former Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR #17) and a retired four-star general of the United States Air Force. As the SACEUR, he was also Commander of the US European Command, based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Throughout his career, he completed eleven overseas tours; commanded a fighter squadron, an operations group, three fighter wings, a numbered Air Force, and a USAF Major Command. General Breedlove flew over 3,500 hours in both Peace and Combat, primarily in the F-16. He has served as the Dep Director of Plans and Policy, DJ-5, on the US Joint Staff, as the USAF A3/5 and as the Vice Chief of Staff of the US Air Force. As the Commander US Air Forces Europe and Commander of US Air Forces Africa he was in charge of air operations in 105 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Arctic.

General Breedlove received numerous awards for his service, including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Aerial Achievement Medal. He was distinguished graduate from the Georgia Institute of Technology’s ROTC program with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering in 1977. General Breedlove is currently CEO of Emerald Coast Strategic Solutions where he consults to both government and industry and is a Distinguished Professor of the Practice and the Sam Nunn School of international Affairs at Georgia Tech.