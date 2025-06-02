Hyperwar, artificial intelligence, and Homo sapiens

Rethinking the modern neuroanatomical charts of warfare

According to Napoleon, an army walks on its stomach. War, nonetheless, chiefly revolves around cognitive functions. Take a nineteenth-century Napoleonic artillery officer calculating the range of his guns to the target, for example. The officer’s prefrontal cortex hosts three major components: control, short-term memory, and arithmetic logic. This prefrontal exercise operates on the data provided by two other sources: a premotor-parietal top-down system optimized to update and continuously transform external data into an internal format, and a hippocampal bottom-up system to serve as an access code to memory from previously acquired knowledge or to detect novel information. In other words, an army fights on mathematical military data processing systems of the parietal and prefrontal brain regions. No matter how technological improvements have run extra miles to the present day, this cognitive formulation has not changed even on the margins. A contemporary F-35 pilot, assessing the processed situational data harvested by the aircraft’s AN/AAQ-37 Distributed Aperture System showcased on the helmet-mounted display, uses precisely the same biological decision-making algorithms as the Napoleonic artillery officer posited above—albeit on steroids and with a high-performance computing edge.

Today, mankind stands on the eve of a great change in this oldest cognitive tradition of warfighting. For the first time in military history, parietal and prefrontal brain regions may take a back seat in deciding concepts of operations and concepts of employment, perhaps even strategic planning prior to combat operations, while artificial intelligence will likely assume the lead. With the rise of autonomous weapon systems in distributed battlegrounds, the neuroanatomical outlook of warfare may be evolving into a new reality.

Smart digital algorithms and autonomous robotic warfighters are poised to replace not only the muscles but also the brains of warfare. This can occur because they can replicate electronically what our brains do in the biological realm and thus can overtake us by simply performing better, not differently. Robotics and artificial intelligence mimic the core characteristics of nature. Machine-learning and artificial neural networks are good examples of this mimicry. Our everyday AI features of facial and voice recognition and smart internet search predictions function in the virtual world much as they do in the human brain. Likewise, swarming is not merely a robotic function. Birds, bee colonies, and even bacteria swarm. AI might be “smarter” than humans through faster processing of effective mimicry, and robots similarly may swarm in a more coordinated and agile manner than biological agents.

AI and hyperwar: Data, robots, and satellites

In their 2017 Proceedings article released by the US Naval Institute, US Marine Corps General John Allen and high-technology entrepreneur Amir Husain described “hyperwar” as an emerging type of armed conflict that significantly reduces human decision-making. In the new type of wars, the authors argued, Homo sapiens’cognitive function of decision-making will nearly disappear from the OODA loop (observe, orient, decide, act). Autonomous swarms of robotic warfare systems, high-speed networks married to machine-learning algorithms, AI-enabled cyber warfare tools, and miniaturized high-powered computing are likely to assume the lead roles in fighting wars. More importantly, humans might be removed from operational planning, with their role to be confined to merely very high-level and broad input. The rise of hyperwars will essentially bring groundbreaking combinations of emerging technologies, much as the German blitzkrieg combined in novel ways fast armor, air support, and radio communications. General Allen and Husain concluded that the gap between winners and losers would very likely resemble that of Saddam’s Iraqi Army facing the “second offset” technologies of electronic warfare, precision-guided munitions, and stealth platforms.

The Russo-Ukraine War serves as a battlefield laboratory to test possible elements of the coming hyperwars and the impact of artificial intelligence on conducting and analyzing warfare. First, the integration of satellite imagery intelligence and target and object recognition technologies has provided the Ukrainian military with a very important geospatial intelligence edge in kinetic operations. Second, the Ukrainian intelligence apparatus has resorted to neural networks to run ground social media content and other open-source data to monitor Russian servicemen and weapons systems, then to translate the input into target acquisition information and military intelligence. Third, playing smart with data has also sparked a capability hike in drone warfare. Open-source defense intelligence studies suggest that Ukrainian arms makers used publicly available artificial intelligence models to retrain drone software applications with the real-world data harvested from the conflict. This modified data has then been used to operate the drones themselves. Ukrainian robotic warfare assets have seen a capability boost in precision and targeting with the help of the data-mastering process. In the future, some robotic baselines will likely see a faster and more profound improvement with the new leap in AI and information management. Specific drone warfare systems, such as the American Switchblade and Russian Lancet-3, already have design philosophies that prioritize computer vision to run target identification.

It appears that the zeitgeistis on the side of the hyperwar. After all, digital data has been on a huge and exponential growth trend for at least one decade. In 2013, the world generated 4.4 zettabytes of data—with a zettabyte amounting to 1021 bytes. Estimates from that period forecast 163 zettabytes of global data to be produced in 2025, which was considered a gigantic magnitude. At current rates, the reality this year will be even higher, at 180 zettabytes of data, or even more. The climb in data generation is intertwined with a rise in drone warfare systems proliferation and employment globally, as well as the production of robotic warfare systems. The dual hike in data and robots forms the very basis of hyperwars.

Other areas to monitor are orbital warfare and space warfare systems. Unlike warfighting and maneuver warfare on the planet Earth, the space operational environment presents technical challenges rather than strategic ones. Satellites are very vulnerable to offensive action since their movements are very limited and incur massive technical requirements for even small moves. A recent war-gaming exercise by American space and defense bodies showcase that one way to boost survivability in space warfare is to reposition “bodyguard satellites” to block access to key orbital slots. AI would be a key asset in accomplishing this concept in a preventive way. Being able to process very large data accumulations to detect hostile action patterns invisible to intelligence analysts, AI offers a new early-warning set of capabilities to decision-makers on Earth.

Horses, dogs, and human warfighters

Mankind as a species has long been fighting in cooperation with other members of the animal kingdom. The cavalry, for instance, for centuries leveraged the synergic warfighting mix of the domesticated horse—Equus ferus caballus—and Homo sapiens. Dogs—Canis lupus familiaris—are another example, as the first species domesticated by our kind and thus long-accustomed to fighting at our side. The role of war dogs is not restricted to history books or ceremonies and parades: a Belgian Malinois took part in the US killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder of the Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), back in 2019. Another dog of the same breed operated alongside the American Navy Seals in 2011, during Operation Neptune Spear, to kill the mastermind behind the 9/11 terror attacks, al-Qaeda ringleader Osama bin Ladin.

Scientifically speaking, Homosapiens not only befriended horses and dogs—we neuroscientifically altered these domesticated species’ decision-making algorithms through selective breeding. Scientific experiments showcase that domesticated horses have learned to read human cues to adapt their behaviors. War dogs are the product of key manipulations via human intervention across generations of deliberate breeding. Magnetic resonance imaging studies have proven that through selective breeding over centuries, humans have significantly altered the brains of domestic dog lineages to achieve behavioral specialization, such as scent hunting or guard capabilities and tasks.

The advent of AI requires us to accept that human brains, like those of domesticated animals with military utility, have adapted and will continue to adapt in response to neural stimuli. Combat formations, ranging from mechanized divisions to fighter squadrons, function as the musculoskeletal frame of warfare, while the human decision-making system functions as the brains and neurons. Throughout military history, the brain and the limbs interacted with various ways of communications—be it trumpets of military bands ordering a line march or contemporary tactical data links of modern warfare sharing real-time updates between a fifth-generation aircraft and a frigate’s onboard systems. Homo sapienshas been at the very epicenter of the equation no matter what technological leaps have taken place and will adapt in unpredictable ways to being the slower and more marginal element in decision architecture. Drone warfare has not led to autonomous killer robots but to the rise of a new warrior class: drone operators with massive kill rates, seen both in Putin’s invading army and the Ukrainian military. The rise of hyperwars may produce even further change to the human role, though, as the biological brain races to compete with accelerating decision cycles and nonbiological elements that outpace us. Domesticating AI in warfare will prove more challenging than either dogs or horses, and it is not yet clear what would ensue if we were to design servants quicker and more agile than the masters.

Implications for US-Turkish defense cooperation

The United States and Turkey are not only the two largest militaries within NATO; they have the broadest and most combat-proven drone warfare prowess. Their robotic warfare solutions have been rising quickly in autonomous characteristics and have already reached the human-in-the-loop level in combat operations. In the coming decades, human-out-of-the-loop CONOPS (concepts of operations) will likely emerge for both the US and Turkish militaries. This common feature of defense technology and geopolitics presages a lucrative path for cooperating within the hyperwar environment.

Moreover, Washington and Ankara can enhance their respective collaborations with Ukraine, a nation with the most recent drone warfare experience against the Russian Federation—a direct threat to NATO member states, as officially manifested by the alliance’s incumbent strategic concept. The Ukrainian case extends to utilizing satellite internet connection in the C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) aspect of robotic warfare, as well as employing private satellite imagery in target acquisition widely.

Kyiv has already developed close defense ties with the United States and Turkey—even taking part in the latter’s drone proliferation, particularly in the engine segment (for example, Baykar’s Kizilelma). Establishing a trilateral lessons-learned mechanism, which would incorporate defense industries alongside government agencies, would boost such an effort.

Overall, hyperwar seems to be paradigm for future warfare. The United States and Turkey make it possible, and through collaboration perhaps likely, that NATO will retain the upper hand in the hyperwars of the future.

Can Kasapoglu is a non-resident senior fellow at Hudson Institute. Follow him on X @ckasapoglu1.

