IN THIS EPISODE

2025 will be a vital year for Poland. For the first six months of the year, Poland will hold the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union. By May 2025, Poles will vote for the next President to succeed Andrzej Duda. Going into this critical year, what is Poland’s future foreign policy vision? How has Poland’s strategic outlook and role in Europe shifted after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine? How can the NATO alliance overcome friction on coordinating aid to Ukraine and defense spending? And what is the role of municipal governments in augmenting broader security objectives, such as protecting critical infrastructure or accelerating Europe’s energy transition?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Ilva Tare sits down with Rafał Trzaskowski, Mayor of Warsaw, to discuss these questions and Poland’s transatlantic foreign policy priorities.

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Related Experts: Ilva Tare