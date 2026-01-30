IN THIS EPISODE

The EU-India summit came at a pivotal moment with both powers concluding the largest trade agreement either has ever signed, paired with a new security and defence partnership, elevating the relationship to a new strategic level. This marks a major shift in how both sides think about economic resilience and security cooperation, especially in a time of rising global and transatlantic uncertainty.

On this episode of the #AtlanticDebrief, Jörn Fleck sits down with Senior Fellow with ORF’s Strategic Studies Programme Rachel Rizzo to debrief on the EU-India summit and the strategic rationale of increased bilateral cooperation.

