IN THIS EPISODE

What prompted President Macron’s decision to resolve parliament and initiate snap elections? Would a cohabitation with a far-right Prime Minister be a likely scenario? How might the potential political change affect France’s foreign policy, in particular regarding the support for Ukraine? What do these developments mean for Macron’s support of European Commission President von der Leyen?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Ilva Tare sits down with Ambassador Gérard Araud, Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, to discuss the implications of the dissolution of the French National Assembly and the call for a parliamentary snap election.

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Related Experts: Ilva Tare and Gérard Araud