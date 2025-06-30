IN THIS EPISODE

European leaders from the EU27 met for the European Council summit (EUCO) to discuss the political direction and priorities of the Union. What were the main takeaways from the EUCO summit, especially when it comes to some of the EU’s largest geopolitical agenda items on Ukraine, defense and security, trade and competitiveness, and relations with the United States?

In this episode of the #AtlanticDebrief, Jörn Fleck sits down with Roderick Kefferpütz to discuss the recent EUCO summit and what’s next for the EU’s geopolitical agenda.

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Related Experts: Jörn Fleck and Roderick Kefferpütz