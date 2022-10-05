IN THIS EPISODE

What to expect in Bosnia following the elections? A debrief with Damir Marusic

Bosnian citizens voted for new representatives on October 2. Immediately after the polls closed the Office of the High Representative, led by Christian Schmidt, imposed a new election law requiring immediate implementation.

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare speaks to Damir Marusic, Senior Fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, about the main takeaways of the elections.

What is next for Bosnia? Are the Dayton’s accords still relevant? Can Bosnia become a liberal non-ethnic democracy? Why is the West backing the OHR’s decision, seen by critics as giving more power to the nationalists?

