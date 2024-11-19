IN THIS EPISODE

As protests against lithium mining intensify across Serbia, fears of environmental damage and distrust in government accountability are uniting citizens like never before. Could this rare unity spark broader democratic change?



In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Resident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare explores the roots of this resistance with Ivanka Popovic, founder of the ProGlas movement and professor at the Faculty of Technology and Metallurgy at the University of Belgrade. Together, they discuss the environmental, social, and political implications of the controversial Jadar Valley lithium project.



With backing from EU leaders and major automobile companies, how is the role of foreign investment in shaping Serbia’s mining policies perceived, and what impact does this have on local communities opposing the project? How have recent protests, accented by the Novi Sad tragedy, influenced public trust in the government’s ability to manage environmental concerns associated with pollution and contamination? Discover the factors driving this movement, the role of grassroots activism, and the potential consequences for Serbia’s democratic future.

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

