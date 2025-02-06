IN THIS EPISODE

The European Union’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans aims to accelerate economic growth and convergence in the region—but can it truly deliver? With reform, investment, and EU integration at stake, how can the region turn this initiative into real progress?

Ilva Tare, Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, dives into the risks, opportunities, and challenges with three co-authors of the Atlantic Council’s EU Growth Plan report: Valbona Zeneli, economist and Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council; Richard Grieveson, Deputy Director at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies; and Isabelle Ioannides, Europe’s Future Fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences and the ERSTE Foundation.

Can the Growth Plan restore trust in the EU’s commitment to enlargement, or will political deadlock, limited funding, and institutional struggles stand in the way? What role can private sector investment and regional cooperation play in amplifying its impact? And how can the EU ensure stronger rule of law and accountability as part of the process?

Join us for an in-depth discussion on #BalkansDebrief as we break down what’s at stake for the region’s economic future.

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

